Opposition breathes fire at Didi's carnival: Misplaced priorities, fumes Suvendu; Salim flays 'insensitivity'

The state-sponsored carnival on Sunday, showcasing the immersion-bound idols of Durga from community Pujas across Calcutta, has sparked a controversy amid the devastation unfolding in north Bengal, where rain and landslides have claimed at least 23 lives.

The Opposition sharply criticised the state decision to go ahead with the glittering procession in Calcutta despite the calamity in the north, accusing the government of prioritising optics over empathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended the carnival on Sunday, defended her decision. “Since the Carnival was arranged with about 100 puja committees, it would look bad if I didn’t attend. We have taken all necessary measures for the affected people, and instructions have been communicated,” Mamata said. “I, along with the chief secretary, will reach the affected areas by 3pm on Monday.”

Her remarks drew flak from all three major Opposition parties in Bengal — the BJP, CPM and the Congress.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari ridiculed Mamata’s decision to postpone her visit to the disaster zone. “For her, the carnival comes first, emergency later,” Adhikari, also the Nandigram BJP MLA, said. “It is shocking that she avoided visiting Darjeeling only to attend a carnival. Was it necessary amid such devastation?”

In a social media post, Adhikari questioned the Mamata government’s claim that the state-sponsored carnival had become a “tradition of Bengal”. “How can a delayed immersion rally, organised under administrative pressure on Puja committees, become a tradition? The chief minister isn’t going to north Bengal because there’s no DVC to blame this time. Will she now claim that the disaster was caused by water released from China, Bhutan or Nepal?” he asked.

He alleged Mamata “never understands what should take priority.”

Referring to electrocution deaths during the recent Calcutta deluge, he said: “Even then, she was busy inaugurating Durga Puja celebrations. Now she is busy with the carnival. She wants people to remain distracted so that no one questions her government.”

CPM state secretary Md Salim called the government’s decision “a reflection of insensitivity.” “At a time when a rally of death continues in north Bengal, holding a Durga Puja Carnival in Calcutta is in poor taste,” he said.

The CPM said its Red Volunteers and party workers would help victims in affected areas.

Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said: “People of north Bengal have always felt isolated because of our negligence — and today it has been proved again. While dead bodies are being swept away in the floodwaters of north Bengal, we are

celebrating in Calcutta. We are not against the Durga Puja Carnival, but the chief minister should have... flown to north Bengal immediately....”

He also accused the BJP-led Centre of “delaying the declaration of the Darjeeling disaster as a national calamity”.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed the Opposition’s criticism. “The chief minister is fully aware of her responsibilities. Even if she isn’t physically in north Bengal today (Sunday), she is monitoring everything closely, and will be there tomorrow (Monday). The Opposition should focus on helping the victims instead of preaching,” he said.