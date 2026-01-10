251 species recorded, seven winged creatures sighted in buxa for the first time

The eighth edition of the bird festival organised by the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Alipurduar concluded on Thursday.

This year, the three-day festival began on January 6 at Jainti.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were more than 20 participants from states across India. During these three days of extensive bird documentation, 251 species of birds were recorded, marking a significant increase from last year.

“This time, 251 bird species have been documented, out of which seven were recorded for the first time in BTR. Every evening, the photographs were reviewed carefully. We are pleased that the festival concluded successfully,” said Debasish Sharma, the deputy field director (east) of the BTR.

In the previous year, 226 bird species were documented. There are around 450 bird species found in BTR, which is considered a haven of rich avian diversity.

“Seven bird species were recorded for the first time here. This highlights the growing importance of BTR as a major bird habitat,” the forester added.

Among the newly documented species were rare birds such as the yellow-wattled lapwing and the ferruginous flycatcher, which attracted special attention from bird experts and photographers.

Some other species sighted for the first time at the festival include the Nepal house martin, the Eurasian crag martin, the rusty-flanked treecreeper, the greater painted-snipe and the slaty-bellied tesia.

Animesh Bose, coordinator of the Siliguri-based Himalayan Nature & Adventure Foundation, appreciated the findings.

“It is encouraging to see that a higher number of bird species have been documented this time, including some rare birds. Buxa has always been a den of bird diversity,” said Bose.

Bird enthusiasts, ornithologists and wildlife photographers visit BTR throughout the year to click images of rare and migratory birds.

“The bird festival is fast gaining popularity and the participation of bird lovers is on the rise. The event also helps us form a clear idea about the status of the avian population. Sighting of rare and new species will draw more bird watchers in BTR,” said a senior forester.