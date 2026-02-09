Bengal teacher suspended for allegedly helping students during Madhyamik exam

A school teacher was suspended by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday for allegedly helping candidates write answers during the class 10 final examination (Madhyamik) at Manikchak in Malda district, officials said.

In a statement, the board said Sanwar Ali Pervez, an assistant teacher of Mathurapur BSS School in the Manikchak area and an invigilator, was suspended when he was allegedly caught red-handed while scribbling answers on a blank sheet provided with the sealed question papers, violating all rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pervez is being suspended with immediate effect and the venue in-charge and superviser have been intimated about the decision," the suspension letter said. The board has launched a probe into the incident, WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said.

Also Read Five with phones face Madhyamik exam cancellation in multiple districts

The teacher claimed he was being framed and pleaded innocence. Monday was the date for the mathematics paper. The exam, which began on February 2, will conclude on February 12.

A BJP leader in the district alleged the accused belonged to the teacher's wing of TMC, but this was not corroborated by the school authorities.

Meanwhile, the board said mobile phones were confiscated from eight candidates across districts including Purba Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Purulia, and central Kolkata.

The candidates have been disqualified for adopting unfair means and violating examination rules, the statement added.