MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 February 2026

Five with phones face Madhyamik exam cancellation in multiple districts

Phones were recovered in five centres in north Calcutta, West Burdwan, North 24-Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 05.02.26, 10:02 AM
Madhyamik examinees outside Bethune Collegiate School on Monday.

Madhyamik examinees outside Bethune Collegiate School on Monday. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

The state secondary education board has voided the entire examination for five students on the second day of Madhyamik as they allegedly entered their examination centres with mobile phones, a board official said.

Phones were recovered in five centres in north Calcutta, West Burdwan, North 24-Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, these students were allegedly apprehended with mobile phones around two hours after the exam started at 11am.

“We did not find any activity on their mobile phones, like sending any questions through WhatsApp, seeking help. However, as entering exam halls with mobile phones is strictly prohibited, their entire examinations have been cancelled,” said a board official.

RELATED TOPICS

Madhyamik Examination
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Undiagnosed mental health issues in young, Ghaziabad sisters' suicide sparks concern

Trio had not gone to school in 3 years, felt lonely
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) MP Kamal Haasan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Bihar has become a land of many living dead. We don't want this disease to spread across country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT