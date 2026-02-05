Five with phones face Madhyamik exam cancellation in multiple districts

The state secondary education board has voided the entire examination for five students on the second day of Madhyamik as they allegedly entered their examination centres with mobile phones, a board official said.

Phones were recovered in five centres in north Calcutta, West Burdwan, North 24-Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

According to reports, these students were allegedly apprehended with mobile phones around two hours after the exam started at 11am.

“We did not find any activity on their mobile phones, like sending any questions through WhatsApp, seeking help. However, as entering exam halls with mobile phones is strictly prohibited, their entire examinations have been cancelled,” said a board official.