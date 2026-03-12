Bengal sets up 24x7 control room to monitor LPG supply; homes, schools, hospitals prioritised

The West Bengal government has released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing and distributing LPG, as concerns over cooking gas shortages sparked panic across the state.

The administration has accorded the highest priority to domestic households, hospitals, healthcare institutions, Anganwadis, ICDS centres, schools, colleges, and government hostels.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure coordination, authorities have set up a 24x7 control room at Nabanna. This hub will monitor LPG availability, stock positions, and movement across the state. It will also coordinate with districts, distributors, and oil marketing companies to address supply bottlenecks.

A state-level committee, chaired by the chief secretary, has also been established to monitor the situation.

Also Read The panic over cooking gas supplies is triggered by consumer anxiety

The committee includes the Director General of Police, ADG (Law and Order), Commissioner of Police (Kolkata), ADG (Enforcement Branch), and ADG (IB).

The panel will also review the supply of other fuels such as CNG, diesel, petrol and kerosene to prevent supply bottlenecks.

Rather than a complete stoppage, the administration suggested grading or regulating the supply of commercial LPG based on total availability.

This measure aims to ensure that essential food services and micro-establishments remain functional.

Institutions have been asked to adopt fuel-saving measures wherever possible. Oil marketing companies have been directed to ensure adequate LPG supply to domestic households in both rural and urban areas.

LPG bottling plants have been advised to increase delivery vehicles and dispatch frequency. The government also suggested designating LPG tankers as emergency transport and creating "green corridors" to facilitate faster movement.