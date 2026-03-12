EC appoints returning officers for 294 assembly segments, Bengal polls likely in April

The Election Commission on Thursday appointed West Bengal government officials as returning officers for all 294 constituencies in the state, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Sub-divisional officers (SDOs), district-level officers, and other senior administrative personnel have been assigned the roles, according to a notification. Assembly polls in West Bengal are likely to be held in April.

The notification stated that the SDO of Mekliganj has been appointed returning officer for the Mekliganj (SC) constituency, while the SDO of Mathabhanga will serve the Mathabhanga (SC) seat. Similarly, the District Panchayat and Rural Development Officer of Cooch Behar has been designated for Cooch Behar Uttar (SC), and the SDO (Sadar) for Cooch Behar Dakshin.

In the Kolkata region, officials from the land records and survey department, the district election office, and other administrative wings have been assigned responsibilities for constituencies including Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge, and Chowrangee.

Across other districts, a mix of additional district managers (ADMs), district planning officers, and project directors of district rural development cells have been entrusted with the task.

Returning officers play a critical role in the election process, including the scrutiny of nomination papers, overseeing polling, and the official declaration of results in their respective constituencies. The move is a routine administrative step taken by the ECI ahead of general or assembly elections.