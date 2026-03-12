Thakurnagar road over bridge delayed as BJP alleges Mamata Banerjee government obstruction

BJP MLA Sikha Chatterjee on Wednesday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was not cooperating with the Centre to acquire the land for the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) at a railway level crossing in her Dabgram-Fulbari constituency in Jalpaiguri district.

Addressing a railway programme at the Jalpaiguri Town station, she said: “It is a ‘speed breaker government’ that has been obstructing development projects. I need to raise certain issues here so that people can understand the situation. Despite approval from the Centre and

plans being drawn by the

railways, the proposed ROB could not be constructed (at Thakurnagar) because the state has not acquired the necessary land.”

“It is in this state that incidents of stone-pelting on the Vande Bharat Express have occurred. The attacks were premeditated to prevent central government projects from being implemented in Bengal,” the MLA added.

Chatterjee was speaking at the programme to mark the extension of two train services. From Wednesday, the Siliguri Junction-Balurghat Express and the Siliguri Junction-Bamanhat Express will be extended till Haldibari.

An ROB at the railway level crossing in Thakurnagar, which is on one end of the Eastern Bypass on the outskirts of Siliguri, has been a longstanding demand. Every day, thousands of vehicles move through the level crossing, which is frequently closed as it is also on the outskirts of the New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Jayanta Roy, the Jalpaiguri BJP MP who joined the event virtually from Delhi, backed Chatterjee.

“The detailed project report and the budget approval for the Thakurnagar ROB had already been completed. Despite repeatedly requesting the Jalpaiguri district administration for land, there has been no response,” said Roy.

The extension of the two trains would benefit students, officegoers, small traders and general passengers, he added.

A. K. Singh, the additional divisional railway manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, posted in NJP, said the Haldibari–Bamanhat train would provide convenient early-morning connectivity to people travelling to the Dooars, while passengers bound for Malda could use the Haldibari–Balurghat Express.

Mahua Gope, the Jalpaiguri district president of the Trinamool Congress, criticised the BJP MP and MLA for using a government platform for political speeches.

“Naturally, railway services would be extended based on people’s demand, but the BJP has been politicising it ahead of the Assembly elections. They should not forget that several central projects, including fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, could be implemented only because the state government arranged necessary land,” she said.