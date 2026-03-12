RN Ravi takes oath as Bengal’s 22nd governor in presence of Mamata Banerjee

1 5 R.N. Ravi takes oath as 22nd governor of West Bengal, in Kolkata, West Bengal on March 12, 2026. All photos by Amit Datta

Former IPS officer R. N. Ravi on Thursday took oath as the 22nd governor of West Bengal at a ceremony in the Lok Bhavan in Kolkata.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, assembly speaker Biman Banerjee, senior minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

2 5 Governor R.N. Ravi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee during oath taking ceremony, in Kolkata, West Bengal on March 12, 2026.

No leader from the Opposition BJP camp, however, was present at the programme.

Several bureaucrats, including chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty and senior police officers, also attended the event.

3 5 The ceremony began with the singing of the national song and anthem, in Kolkata, West Bengal on March 12, 2026.

Ravi was presented the Guard of Honour at Lok Bhavan, before he was sworn in at the Sardar Patel Unity Hall.

Later, the CM greeted Ravi and his wife and welcomed both by presenting traditional 'uttariyas' (stole).

4 5 R. N. Ravi in conversation with his wife, in Kolkata, West Bengal on March 12, 2026.

During her brief interaction with the new governor, Mamata Banerjee described West Bengal as a land of culture, and that Bengali people love those who love the state.

Ravi described Kolkata as the country's cultural capital and noted that it had served as the capital of India during the British rule, adding that he would keep a close watch on developments.

5 5 Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul administered the oath, in Kolkata, West Bengal on March 12, 2026.

Ravi was appointed the governor of West Bengal following the resignation of his predecessor C. V. Ananda Bose on March 5.

He had earlier served as the governor of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu.

