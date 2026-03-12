Heavy rain likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri from Thursday due to cyclonic circulation: IMD

Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal are likely to experience heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) from Thursday onwards due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The air cyclonic circulation and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal has enhanced thunderstorm activity likely over some districts of West Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ADVERTISEMENT

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places across the districts of North Bengal on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph are also likely at one or two places across all North Bengal districts.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected to continue at many places in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, and at a few places in the remaining districts of North Bengal, till March 18.

The Met department has warned that the weather conditions may cause damage to crops and horticulture, reduced visibility, damage to loose or unsecured structures, possible traffic disruption in urban areas and lightning strikes, especially in open fields.

They have advised people to regulate movement during intense rainfall or thunderstorms, take shelter in safe places, avoid standing under trees, electric poles or vulnerable structures and stay away from water bodies.

In South Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely at isolated places in Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

This will be followed by dry weather across all districts of South Bengal on March 13 till March 18, in some districts including Birbhum, Murshidabad, Jhargram and West Midnapore may experience light showers, while the rest of South Bengal is expected to remain dry.