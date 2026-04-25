Bengal minister Firhad Hakim wealth up 69% to Rs 22.57 crore, income sees sharp rise in five years

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim, who is also a minister in the West Bengal government, has reported a 69 per cent rise in his total asset value over the past five years, which increased from Rs 13.34 crore in 2021 to Rs 22.57 crore in 2026, according to his poll affidavits.

The declared personal income of Hakim, also the mayor of Kolkata, registered a steeper increase. His annual income, which stood at Rs 65.87 lakh in the 2021 affidavit, rose to Rs 1.71 crore in the latest filing, marking a 160 per cent increase in five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affidavits also show that the total liabilities of the urban development and municipal affairs minister nearly doubled during the period -- from Rs 83.79 lakh in 2021 to Rs 1.62 crore in 2026.

His movable and immovable properties together include bank deposits, investments, jewellery and multiple real estate holdings in Kolkata and adjoining districts, which together account for the increase in his net worth.

In the affidavits, the minister described himself as a "businessman, social worker and politician", while his spouse remains engaged in business.

A significant portion of the increase in wealth appears to have come from a combination of higher bank deposits, investments and appreciation in immovable properties held by the family.

The affidavits also indicated a change in his legal profile. While Hakim had listed one pending criminal case in his 2021 nomination papers, the 2026 affidavit records two pending criminal cases against him.

Hakim, one of the most prominent faces of the ruling TMC, is seeking another term from the Kolkata Port assembly seat, which he has represented for several terms in a row.