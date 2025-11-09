Being the change they want to see: Building a movement that nurtures education

It takes a village to raise a child, they say. And here, many generous hearts are teaming up to build a movement that supports education, educators and an ecosystem conducive to learning. Sponsors associated with IIHM Presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal, in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College & PCM Group & co-sponsored by SiP Abacus, on what drives them to be a part of this heartfelt initiative.

SUBORNO BOSE Founder and director, IIHM

ADVERTISEMENT

Education is not just about learning lessons — it is about awakening purpose. At The Telegraph School Education Awards in Siliguri, we celebrate not only achievers but dreamers who dare to make the world kinder, smarter, and more beautiful through knowledge and humanity.

NIRANJAN KUMAR MITTAL Director, PCM Group

It is a privilege to be present on such a noble occasion and to honour a group of students and teachers who have excelled and achieved success. It is also a valuable experience to witness how so many of them have overcome challenges and continued their journey toward success. It is a matter of pride for us to be associated with the event.

MEERAJ SHAH Vice-chairman, The Bhawanipore Education Society College

In every student who dares to ask ‘why not?’, the world discovers the courage to change, the power to create, and the wisdom to dream beyond boundaries. The Telegraph School Awards celebrate these young minds, for it is in their curiosity and questions that the promise of tomorrow is born.

SUMAN MUKHERJEE State head, SiP Abacus

It’s a great initiative. Teachers, students, and schools were recognised today through this prestigious award function. We are proud to be associated with The Telegraph Education Foundation and hope that the participation of schools in this event increases even more in the coming years.