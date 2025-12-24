Minimum temperatures to drop by 2–3°C in South Bengal from December 25: IMD

Minimum temperatures across south Bengal districts are expected to drop by two to three degrees Celsius from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD’s forecast issued on Wednesday, night temperatures in parts of north Bengal are also likely to fall by around two degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Met office said dry weather conditions will continue across all districts over the next seven days.

It further noted that shallow to moderate fog may occur at one or two places in all districts during the morning hours.

On Wednesday, Darjeeling recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Alipurduar registered the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 9 degrees Celsius, it added.

Other locations reporting notably low minimum temperatures included Sriniketan at 10 degrees Celsius, Kalimpong at 10.5 degrees, Bardhaman at 11 degrees and Baharampur at 11 degrees, according to the Met office.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, the Met said.