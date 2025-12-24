SDO directive on Balurghat no-trust motion against TMC chairman Ashok Mitra

The Balurghat subdivisional officer has directed the executive officer of the Balurghat municipality to take necessary steps in accordance with the law so that a section of councillors can table a no-confidence motion against Ashok Kumar Mitra, the chairman of the Trinamool Congress-run civic body.

“Last week, 14 councillors had submitted a letter to me, mentioning that they wanted to table the motion. Accordingly, a directive was sent to the executive officer from my office on Monday to take appropriate steps in accordance with the rules governing such matters,” said Subrata Kumar Barman, the SDO of Balurghat Sadar.

All the 14 councillors who submitted the letter to the SDO on Friday belong to Trinamool. However, nine councillors, including the chairman, did not sign the proposal for the no-trust.

The letter again brought to the surface the infighting in Trinamool at the South Dinajpur district headquarters. The Ashok Mitra faction has claimed that the 14 councillors who signed the no-confidence motion have gone into hiding. But the rival group said all the 14 councillors were present in their respective municipal wards.

In the no-confidence letter, the councillors alleged that the chairman had failed to execute adequate development projects in the past four years. They alleged that some of the councillors who signed the motion, along with their family members, had been receiving threats and intimidation.

Sources said on Sunday night, some councillors were called to the Balurghat police station. However, neither the councillors nor the Trinamool leadership present at the police station were willing to speak to the media, citing different reasons for their presence.

It is also learnt that both factions are holding closed-door meetings to consolidate and retain their numerical strength.

Mitra, who is out of the district, said he was aware of the SDO’s directive.

“Today, I officially came to know about the matter. I have apprised the party leadership of the no-trust motion. Once I return, I will take the required steps,” he said over the phone.