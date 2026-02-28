MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 February 2026

Anti-encroachment drive: NFR clears railway land in two states

An NFR source said the drive in Bengal covered the stretch between the Nagrakata and Chalsa railway stations in Jalpaiguri and the yard area of Dalgaon railway station in Alipurduar

Our Correspondent Published 28.02.26, 09:23 AM
representational image

representational image file image

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the engineering department, carried out an anti-encroachment drive across multiple stations under its jurisdiction in February.

An NFR source said the drive in Bengal covered the stretch between the Nagrakata and Chalsa railway stations in Jalpaiguri and the yard area of Dalgaon railway station in Alipurduar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evictions were also carried out in Assam — near Mariani railway station in Jorhat district and along the tracks between Guwahati and Kamakhya stations in Kamrup (Metro) district.

“Around 37 unauthorised structures and six cement pillars were removed from railway land. Between the Guwahati and Kamakhya stations, 35 unauthorised structures were cleared,” said a source.

Railway officials said this would enhance track visibility, strengthen safety standards and help prevent future encroachments along this vital railway corridor that connects the entire Northeast with the rest of the country.

“The coordinated efforts of the RPF and the engineering department are aimed at curbing anti-social activities along the tracks,” said an official.

RELATED TOPICS

Northeast Frontier Railway Railway Protection Force (RPF) Anti-encroachment Drive North Bengal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC to publish Bengal’s final voter rolls today: How to navigate post-SIR electoral roll

The Telegraph takes a closer look at the details of the final rolls that will be available on voters.eci.gov.in, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in and the ECINET app
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Don't want to use military force ⁠in Iran but sometimes you have to

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT