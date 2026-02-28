Anti-encroachment drive: NFR clears railway land in two states

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the engineering department, carried out an anti-encroachment drive across multiple stations under its jurisdiction in February.

An NFR source said the drive in Bengal covered the stretch between the Nagrakata and Chalsa railway stations in Jalpaiguri and the yard area of Dalgaon railway station in Alipurduar.

Evictions were also carried out in Assam — near Mariani railway station in Jorhat district and along the tracks between Guwahati and Kamakhya stations in Kamrup (Metro) district.

“Around 37 unauthorised structures and six cement pillars were removed from railway land. Between the Guwahati and Kamakhya stations, 35 unauthorised structures were cleared,” said a source.

Railway officials said this would enhance track visibility, strengthen safety standards and help prevent future encroachments along this vital railway corridor that connects the entire Northeast with the rest of the country.

“The coordinated efforts of the RPF and the engineering department are aimed at curbing anti-social activities along the tracks,” said an official.