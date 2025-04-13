12 more arrested in connection with violent protests over Waqf Act in Bengal's Murshidabad

Twelve more people were arrested in connection with the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where three people have died, police said on Sunday.

No new incident of violence was reported from anywhere in the Muslim-majority district, with security forces keeping a close vigil, they said.

"The situation in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas of the district is peaceful. Raids continued overnight, and 12 more people were arrested. With this, 150 people have been arrested so far," a senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the violence-hit areas, and the internet has been suspended, he said.

The security forces are checking vehicles on the main roads, and patrolling the sensitive pockets, he added.

"An investigation is underway into the incidents of violence. More arrests are likely," the officer said.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked various parts of the state, particularly Murshidabad, during protests over the new legislation on Friday. Some flare-ups were also reported on Saturday.

Amid the violence, the bodies of a man and his son were found with multiple stab wounds at their home in Jafrabad in Samserganj on Saturday. They were identified as Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, according to the police.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Ijaz Momin, died on Saturday after receiving bullet wounds during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday, they said.

At least 18 policemen were injured in the violence on Friday.

DGP Rajeev Kumar, who reached Samserganj on Saturday night, held a meeting with senior officers and took stock of the situation.

