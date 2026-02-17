6 TMC MLAs on Sukanta 'charge sheet' over alleged corruption and misgovernance in Malda

Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar on Monday released a series of “charge sheets” against six Trinamool Congress MLAs elected from the Assembly segments under the Malda Dakshin parliamentary constituency.

Majumdar, a two-term BJP MP and former state BJP president, published individual charge sheets against Trinamool MLAs from Manikchak, Mothabari, Sujapur and Baishnabnagar in Malda district, and Farakka and Samsherganj in Murshidabad district.

The charge sheets were released at Shyamaprasad Bhavan, the BJP’s district headquarters in Malda, in the presence of Ajay Ganguly, the BJP’s Malda south (organisational) district president, and other senior party leaders.

Reading from the documents, Majumdar targeted Manikchak MLA Sabitri Mitra over her alleged remarks following the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and accused her of failing to address severe river erosion.

“It is tough to understand whether she represents the Trinamool or the Jamaat in Bangladesh. She failed in addressing the erosion crisis that ruined innumerable residents of Manikchak. The embankment constructed at a cost of crores collapsed within a few months,” Majumdar alleged.

He accused Mothabari MLA Sabina Yeasmin of failing to fulfil promises, including completion of an arsenic-free drinking water project by 2024-end, and alleged that she had a role in an unrest in her constituency last year.

“She has to explain her failures and connections,” Majumdar said, referring to a viral photograph purportedly showing her with an alleged narcotics kingpin.

The BJP leader alleged that Sujapur had witnessed organised crimes such as narcotics trafficking and the circulation of fake Indian currency notes. He claimed that a century-old Rath Yatra in Jalalpur was stopped and criticised Trinamool MLA Abdul Ghani, elected from Sujapur in 2021, for not doing anything about it.

The BJP leader also levelled allegations of corruption and factional infighting against Baishnabnagar MLA Chandana Sarkar.

Majumdar criticised Trinamool MLAs Monirul Islam (Farakka) Amirul Islam (Samsherganj). Referring to Monirul, Majumdar alleged irregularities linked to the SSC recruitment process and corruption at toll plazas.

“There is a school in his (Monirul's) constituency where 36 teachers of a single secondary school lost their jobs. This reflects the level of corruption. He is also accused of extorting money at toll plazas. Such an MLA is not a good advertisement for a constituency,” Majumdar said.

Targeting Amirul, the BJP MP alleged that the Trinamool MLA played a "blatant role" in communal unrest and was linked to multiple instances of corruption.

Majumdar accused the Mamata Banerjee government of unemployment and misgovernance, claiming that joblessness in Bengal had reached record levels and that educated youths were forced to queue for monthly stipends of ₹1,500 under the newly launched Yuva Sathi scheme.

The Trinamool leadership rejected the allegations.

Sabina Yeasmin, who is also minister of state for north Bengal development, dismissed the charge sheet against her as “bogus”.

“Such a bogus charge sheet against me suggests that the BJP has lost its political sanity. I consider it worthless. I am accountable to the people of my constituency and not the BJP. I will publish my report card soon to explain to the voters of Mothabari what I did for them,” she said.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, Trinamool MLA from Malatipur and district president of the ruling party, accused the BJP of attempting to polarise voters by playing the religious card.

“The points referred to in the so-called charge sheets clearly indicate that the BJP is desperate to divide voters in the name of religion. The BJP did nothing for the common people except make them stand in queues now and then. The people of Bengal will teach the BJP a befitting lesson,” Boxi said.