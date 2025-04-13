We are neither action-shy nor trigger-happy: DGP Rajeev Kumar amid Murshidabad violence

Bengal’s director general of police Rajeev Kumar on Saturday said the force was not “action shy” and was prepared to deal strongly with the violence arising out of waqf protests and appealed to everyone to stop spreading rumours in Murshidabad.

“No hooliganism will be tolerated. We are dealing with the situation very strongly. Police use minimum force first to control the situation, but it doesn’t mean we are action-shy,” Kumar said.

As the police had been criticised for not playing a more proactive role to control the violence in a few areas of Murshidabad, the DGP said: “We are fighting a situation where we all need to be together. It is a fight between good and bad people. The rumours have to stop. We will deal with hooligans and mischievous people very, very strongly.”

Several vehicles were torched and NH12 was blocked for several hours on Friday following violent protests that rocked parts of Murshidabad.

A battery of senior police officers of the rank of additional director generals of police and others from the state police directorate have reached the bordering district of Bengal, where Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been clamped to prevent public disturbance.

Internet services have been shut down, and the BSF has joined the police forpatrolling.

“The phone numbers of police stations and control rooms have been provided. If there is anything, call the police,” Kumar said while addressing the media.

“But people are not allowed to take the law into their own hands. This is unacceptable. The lives of people and their properties are at stake. We will deal with them as stronglyas possible.”

The top cop, who reached trouble-torn Samserganj on Saturday evening, said the Bengal police wasn’t a “trigger-happy” force and that the immediate priority of the force was to stop the violence. However, a senior police officer confirmed that three persons had lost their lives inthe violence.

“At the moment, the rumours have to stop. If we keep addressing rumours, it is a waste of time and energy of the officers on the ground and that of our resources,”said Kumar.

The DGP said a firing took place on Friday and people were injured, but there was no death. He also spoke about an “unfortunate incident” on Saturday morning of someone falling to bullets, only to be told later that he received a bullet injury on his leg.

“This has to stop. I request your help and cooperation,” Kumar said. “We are here to protect lives and properties. Rumors have to stop.”

The top cop said there were photos and videos of those allegedly involved in triggering violence across parts of Murshidabad since Friday, and “the strongest possible action” would be taken against them.

The violence that has rocked the district since Friday has left at least 15 police personnel seriously injured.

“Fifteen policemen have been seriously injured. We have arrested 118 people following nightlong raids since Friday, and this number will increase,” said Jawed Shamim, additional director general of police in charge of the state’s law and order.

He said there was an “unfortunate” incident of firing in the morning. “It was probably by the BSF. But that person is out of danger.”