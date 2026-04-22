First they lost their homes, now they’ve lost their identity too

Severe riverbank erosion in Malda has led to chronic land loss, destroying farmlands, displacing thousands, particularly in blocks like Manikchak, Ratua, and Kaliachak. Even embankments are frequently damaged by the erosion, putting thousands of people and cattle at risk. Hundreds of families are forced to dismantle their homes and migrate. They ask, how long do we live in fear, and how frequently do we keep moving?

However, this time, it is not just their homes that they stand to lose.

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In the early 200s, when the Ganga swallowed most of Panchanandapur, people rushed to rehabilitate themselves. They left their homes, belongings, and memories.

Sudden displacement left many without their identification documents and a new address. Many couldn’t vote then either. Now, to get your name into the SIR list, you need the same documents that most of these people lost years ago.

The massive erosion in Panchanandapur in 2003 had wiped out nearly half the area. The river had nearly swallowed two Gram Panchayats. With the Ganga inching dangerously close, residents are distraught and helpless. They fear history could repeat itself. Local residents claim erosion is barely a poll issue. And they are mostly left to fend for themselves.

The SIR has become a flashpoint for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. But land erosion is still waiting for its chance to make it to at least one list of election promises for over two decades.

Video Editor: Rajbir Kathait