What’s the cost for a Bangladeshi to get Indian documents? Rs 700 onwards, if they are Hindu

That is if the minority community member from can provide an address proof from Bangladesh

Debayan Dutta Published 21.01.26, 12:12 PM

For many Matuas – a Hindu Dalit sect set up in the 19th century in present-day Bangladesh – in Bengal, the go-to destination these days for documents that make them eligible to become Indian citizens are the makeshift camps in the lanes around Thakurbari in Thakurnagar, around 65 km from Kolkata.

At these camps, Matuas from Bangladesh can apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) enacted by the Narendra Modi government that lays out a path for Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities – except Muslims – from neighbouring countries.

At these CAA camps, they can also get a religious “identity card” stating that they are Hindus.

Video edited by: Joy Das

