Retd Major Gen Yashpal Mor decodes Naravane's memoir, India-China standoff

“Do what you think is right… I don’t think the army was given any freedom in this,” says Retd Maj Gen Yashpal Mor, as a political storm brews over excerpts from MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny.

The controversy erupted in Parliament after Congress' Rahul Gandhi referred to reported passages on the 2020 India–China standoff, triggering sharp rebuttals from Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, who questioned why an unpublished book was being cited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The army veteran argues the memoir touches on two sensitive issues: the origins of the Agni Veer scheme and crucial decision-making during the Galwan crisis, when Chinese tanks allegedly moved close to Indian positions. He questions whether the army had full operational autonomy or awaited political clearance. While asserting that troops were prepared to fight, he says a transparent debate on higher defence management is essential in a democracy, especially when national security decisions are involved.

Reporter: Poulomi Das

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Joy Das