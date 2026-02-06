MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 February 2026

Rashid Khan and how a generation of Afghans learnt to dream through cricket

Rashid Khan’s impact goes far beyond cricket, for many Afghans, he represents possibility.

Debayan Dutta Published 06.02.26, 12:03 PM

Rashid Khan is grounded and optimistic about the upcoming T20 World Cup. Attribution: Red Bull

Afghanistan’s spin wizard Rashid Khan is competitive even when nothing is at stake.

Not just in international matches or World Cup warm-ups, but even in casual practice sessions and friendly contests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t like to be lazy in any game,” he told The Telegraph Online. “If you’re deep into it, you’re enjoying it. That’s where the competitiveness comes from.”

For one of the world’s greatest T20 bowlers, intensity is not something reserved for match day. It is a habit, built ball by ball. Khan treats practice sessions as competitive matches. Anything less, he believes, would break the rhythm.

“If I don’t put that competitiveness in practice and suddenly bring it into the game, it’s a massive change,” he explained.

It is this relentlessness that has made Khan one of the most influential cricketers Afghanistan has produced. But his impact goes far beyond 22 yards. For a generation of Afghan youth, Rashid Khan represents possibility.

RELATED TOPICS

T20 World Cup 2026 Rashid Khan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RBI chief Sanjay Malhotra pauses rate cuts, retains interest rate at 5.25%

Since February 2025, the RBI has reduced the policy rate by 125 basis points. In its previous policy review in December, it had trimmed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%
Conrad K Sangma
Quote left Quote right

Miners are expected to apply for legal mining licences. Illegal activities not tolerated

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT