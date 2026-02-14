One lawyer, six years, and a national reckoning: Disha Wadekar’s fight for campus accountability

India’s higher education system is once again at the centre of a national debate — this time over the University Grants Commission’s 2026 Equity Regulations.

The story traces back to 2019, after the death of Dr. Payal Tadvi, a tribal junior resident doctor at Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai. Her family had repeatedly complained of caste-based harassment before her death. Advocate Disha Wadekar, who represented the family, began examining whether institutional safeguards against discrimination were actually functional.

ADVERTISEMENT

What she discovered was startling. The UGC had already notified Equity Regulations in 2012 — but thousands of universities had either failed to implement them or claimed to have received “zero complaints.” RTI responses revealed widespread non-compliance and the absence of enforcement mechanisms.

This led to a petition before the Supreme Court, asking two key questions: Why were existing safeguards not working? And why did they lack enforcement teeth?

On January 13, 2026, the UGC notified revised regulations. The new framework mandates equity committees in higher education institutions, introduces a non-compliance clause, and provides oversight mechanisms. However, it has also sparked protests, with critics alleging that the rules discriminate against general-category students or criminalise campus disagreements.

Wadekar counters that the regulations operate in the civil domain. Equity committees cannot jail anyone; criminal proceedings require FIRs under existing laws. The rules address discrimination based on caste, gender, religion, race, place of birth, and disability — mirroring Article 15 of the Constitution.

For supporters, the debate is not about punishment, but accountability. Not about targeting communities, but about ensuring that students are heard before tragedies unfold.

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Joy Das