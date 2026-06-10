Calcutta HC grants interim protection to Bengal former sports minister Aroop Biswas in Messi event case, asks him to surrender passport

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday granted interim protection to former Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas from any coercive action in a case related to the chaos at the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium in December.

The former sports minister had moved to court seeking protection from coercive action by the police regarding the FIR lodged against him linked to the previous year's Messi event chaos.

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Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Biswas, who did not comply with two notices sent by the Bidhannagar police to appear before it for questioning, not to leave the station without the court's permission.

Aroop Biswas was summoned by the police on Monday this week after failing to appear before investigators in response to an earlier notice issued last week. The summons is linked to an FIR that was filed by the event organiser Shatadru Dutta, who has accused the former sports minister of black-marketing tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with the December 13, 2025 event.

Biswas was directed to submit his passport to the trial court within seven days.

The high court also directed the former minister to appear before the probe agency on a notice by it, which is to be served on him at least 48 hours prior.

During the hearing, Justice Bhattacharyya said everyone was ashamed about the incident as Messi had to leave the Salt Lake stadium.

The court observed that there were too many people on the ground that day, and the petitioner was the sports minister then.

The matter will come up for hearing again on August 4.