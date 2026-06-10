Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee meet as INDIA bloc pushes for unity; TMC faces fresh setback with Sushmita Dev's exit

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday amid efforts by the Opposition INDIA bloc to strengthen coordination and present a united front against the BJP. The meeting came as the TMC grappled with growing internal unrest, marked by the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

The meeting at 10 Janpath took place a day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence and discussed ways to consolidate the Opposition alliance further.

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Sources said the meeting between Rahul and Abhishek was part of the ongoing engagement between the Congress and the TMC following discussions at the INDIA bloc meeting held in Delhi earlier this week.

While details of the meeting were not immediately available, it comes at a time when Opposition leaders are seeking greater coordination among alliance partners. At the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, leaders emphasised the need for unity in taking on the BJP, with Mamata Banerjee urging constituents to set aside differences and work together on issues concerning the public.

TMC hit by another high-profile resignation

In a fresh setback for the Trinamool Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the Upper House on Wednesday, becoming the second TMC MP to step down this week.

Sushmita Dev. (PTI)

Dev, a former Congress leader who joined the TMC a few years ago, met Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and submitted her resignation.

Earlier this week, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had resigned from both the party and the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said Dev is likely to quit the TMC and join the BJP. She has also reportedly met Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In her resignation letter, Dev wrote, "I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect."

"I convey my sincere gratitude to your excellency, hon'ble deputy chairman and all functionaries of the Rajya Sabha secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha," she said in the letter addressed to the Chairman.

The resignations come amid signs of unrest within the TMC following its defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. According to sources, several party MPs are considering forming a separate group and aligning with the ruling NDA.

A majority of Trinamool's 80 MLAs have already formed a separate group led by Ritabrata Banerjee, who has emerged as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.