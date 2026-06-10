World Cup countdown: Fan 'invasion', Messi return, Ebola fears, travel measures dominate buildup

One day ahead of the 2026 World Cup kick-off, Fifa president Gianni Infantino warned Los Angeles to brace for an "invasion" of football fans from around the world as festivities got underway. As the buildup reaches its peak, governments are scrambling to manage the tournament's impact, from US calls for Ebola-related travel restrictions and Mexico City school closures to complex security and travel arrangements, while Lionel Messi has returned in time to bolster Argentina's title defence.

'Invasion of happy barbarians'

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Speaking ahead of this week's opening matches, Infantino said the city would become a global gathering point during the 48-team tournament, which begins in Mexico City on Thursday before Los Angeles hosts the first US match on Friday.

"You will be invaded," Infantino told the crowd.

"You will be invaded by a horde of barbarians. But it's happy barbarians, don't worry."

Infantino said the tournament would turn Los Angeles and other host cities into a sea of national colors as fans of all ages arrive in jerseys, flags and face paint.

"Men, women, children, grandparents, doesn't matter, they will all have their faces colored with the colors of their countries," he said.

"They will just want to enjoy and have fun because that's what we want to do with the World Cup - we want to unite the world."

Fifa President Gianni Infantino attends a World Cup kickoff party at the LA Memorial Coliseum, in Los Angeles, California, US, June 9, 2026. (Reuters)

The tournament opens in Mexico City on Thursday and will feature 48 teams and a record 104 matches across the three host nations.

Even as organisers celebrate the arrival of football's biggest event, governments have been forced to contend with challenges beyond the pitch.

Ebola restrictions

The Trump administration has urged European countries to impose travel restrictions linked to the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, arguing that coordinated action is needed to prevent the virus from spreading during the tournament. Washington has already barred entry to non-citizens who have recently travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan and has called on allies to adopt similar measures.

US officials say they are coordinating internationally to protect the millions of fans, athletes and tourists expected during the World Cup, while also providing funding and medical assistance to countries battling the outbreak.

Mexico, meanwhile, has taken unusual steps to ease congestion for the tournament opener. President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered schools in Mexico City to close and directed most federal employees to work remotely on Thursday in an effort to reduce traffic and improve mobility around the capital as Mexico face South Africa in the opening match.

Messi back on field

On the field, defending champions Argentina received a major boost after Lionel Messi returned from injury concerns to score in a 3-0 friendly victory over Iceland. The 38-year-old came off the bench, won and converted a penalty, and appeared to put lingering doubts over his fitness to rest ahead of Argentina's title defence.

Messi is set to make history by appearing in a sixth World Cup, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Already the all-time leader in World Cup appearances with 26 matches, he enters the tournament with 13 World Cup goals, three short of Miroslav Klose's record of 16.

Jun 9, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half against Iceland during a Road to 26 men's international friendly at Jordan-Hare Stadium (Reuters

Senegal's federation explains viral airport security footage

Elsewhere, Senegal's football federation sought to defuse controversy after social media videos showed members of the national team undergoing security checks on an airport tarmac in North Carolina before travelling to Texas for a warm-up match. The footage sparked accusations of discriminatory treatment online, but federation officials said the screening was part of a special arrangement intended to expedite travel while complying with airport security requirements.

"This arrangement was primarily intended to optimize the delegation’s travel time and to facilitate boarding onto the private flight bound for San Antonio,"the federation said in a statement.

A 10-man Senegal were held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabia in the friendly on Tuesday.

Somali referee denied US entry returns home

Travel and security issues have also affected tournament personnel. Omar Artan, who was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup, returned to Mogadishu on Wednesday to a hero's welcome after being denied entry to the United States over unspecified "vetting concerns". Artan, one of Africa's most highly regarded referees and the continent's reigning male referee of the year, had been included on Fifa's final list of match officials before being removed following the decision by US authorities.

Hundreds of supporters greeted Artan at the airport in the Somali capital, where he thanked the government, Fifa and the Somali public for their support and vowed to return for a future World Cup. The episode added to a series of off-field stories that have accompanied the tournament's buildup, highlighting the logistical, security and diplomatic challenges of staging a global event across three host nations.