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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 June 2026

Pakistani air raids kill at least 13 in Afghanistan including 11 children: Taliban

At least 14 others - all of them children and women - were injured in Islamabad's strikes that violated Afghanistan's airspace

Reuters Published 10.06.26, 10:26 AM
A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 17, 2026.

A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 17, 2026. Reuters

At least 13 people were killed, including 11 children, after Pakistan's military launched air strikes in three Afghan provinces, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday, in a renewal of a conflict that has killed hundreds this year.

At least 14 others - all of them children and women - were injured in Islamabad's strikes that violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika, Mujahid added.

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There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani military or government, but security officials told Reuters that Islamabad has carried out air strikes in what they called "hideouts and other facilities of the Pakistani militants using them against Pakistan."

Islamabad has blamed Kabul for ​harbouring militants that it says plots attacks in Pakistan. ‌The ⁠Taliban has denied the allegations and said militancy in Pakistan is an internal problem. The renewed violence threatens to disturb a long lull in fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan, ​allies-turned-foes who fought their worst battle in years in February. The two countries agreed to a fragile ceasefire in March, with China trying to mediate a settlement to the conflict.

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