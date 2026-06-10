Bengal government distributes portfolios among newly sworn ministers

Minister-of-state Sumana Sarkar: Health and family welfare
Sumana Sarkar gets health and family welfare
Minister-of-state Dipankar Jana: Department of Sundarban affairs, more
Dipankar Jana gets land and land reform and refugee relief and rehabilitation, and department of Sundarban affairs
Minister-of-state Biraj Biswas: law; judicial, more
Biraj Biswas gets law; judicial, north bengal development
Minister-of-state Gargi Das Ghosh gets power; more
Gargi Das Ghosh gets power; non-conventional and renewable energy sources
Minister-of-state Kalita Maji: Housing
Minister-of-state Kalita Maji gets housing
Minister-of-state Amiya Kisku: food processing industries and horticulture; more
Amiya Kisku gets food processing industries and horticulture; agriculture
Minister-of-state Dibakar Gharami: Co-operation; forests; more
Dibakar Gharami gets Co-operation; forests; environment
Minister-of-state Bhaskar Bhattacharya: public health engineering; more
Bhaskar Bhattacharya gets public health engineering; labour
Minister-of-state Koushik Chowdhury: fire and emergency services, more
Koushik Chowdhury gets school education; fire and emergency services
Minister-of-state Purnima Chakraborty: information and cultural affairs, more
Purnima Chakraborty gets information and cultural affairs; tourism
Minister-of-state Umesh Rai: Parliamentary affairs, more
Umesh Rai gets Parliamentary affairs; urban development and municipal affairs
Minister-of-state Moumita Biwas Misra: industry, commerce and enterprises; more
Moumita Biwas Misra gets industry, commerce and enterprises; science and technology and biotechnology
Minister-of-state Santanu Pramanik: Food and supplies; more
Santanu Pramanik gets food and supplies; panchayat and rural development
Minister-of-state Bishal Lama: Home and hill affairs, more
Minister-of-state Bishal Lama gets Home and hill affairs; minority affairs and madrasa education
Minister-of-state Nadiar Chand Bauri: Public works department, more
Nadiar Chand Bauri gets public works department; backward classes welfare
Minister-of-state Ashok Dinda: Agriculture marketing; more
Ashok Dinda gets agriculture marketing; Micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles
Minister-of-state Anandamay Barman: Finance, transport
Anandamay Barman gets finance; transport
Minister-of-state Joyel Murmu: tribal development; irrigation, others
Minister-of-state Joyel Murmu gets tribal development; irrigation and waterways
Hare Krishna Bera gets higher education and technical education, training and skill development
Minister-of-state (Independent charge) Rajesh Mahata: Animal resources development, others
Minister-of-state (Independent charge) Rajesh Mahata gets animal resources development; fisheries
Minister-of-state (Independent charge) Dr Indranil Khan: Youth services and sports, others
Minister-of-state (Independent charge) Dr Indranil Khan gets Youth services and sports; consumer affairs