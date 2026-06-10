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blog-article-logo Wednesday, 10 June 2026

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Bengal government distributes portfolios among newly sworn ministers

The portfolios were distributed among 13 Cabinet ministers and 22 ministers of state, including three with independent charge

Our Web Desk Published 10.06.26, 1:45 PM

Main Events

Credit: TTO Graphics

Key Events
Last update 10.06.26 2:33 PM

Minister-of-state Sumana Sarkar: Health and family welfare

Sumana Sarkar gets health and family welfare

Last update 10.06.26 2:32 PM

Minister-of-state Dipankar Jana: Department of Sundarban affairs, more

Dipankar Jana gets land and land reform and refugee relief and rehabilitation, and department of Sundarban affairs

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Last update 10.06.26 2:30 PM

Minister-of-state Biraj Biswas: law; judicial, more

  Biraj Biswas gets law; judicial, north bengal development

Last update 10.06.26 2:29 PM

Minister-of-state Gargi Das Ghosh gets power; more

  Gargi Das Ghosh gets power; non-conventional and renewable energy sources

Last update 10.06.26 2:28 PM

Minister-of-state Kalita Maji: Housing

Minister-of-state Kalita Maji gets housing

Last update 10.06.26 2:28 PM

Minister-of-state Amiya Kisku: food processing industries and horticulture; more

Amiya Kisku gets food processing industries and horticulture; agriculture

Last update 10.06.26 2:27 PM

Minister-of-state Dibakar Gharami: Co-operation; forests; more

Dibakar Gharami gets Co-operation; forests; environment

Last update 10.06.26 2:23 PM

Minister-of-state Bhaskar Bhattacharya: public health engineering; more

Bhaskar Bhattacharya gets public health engineering; labour

Last update 10.06.26 2:23 PM

Minister-of-state Koushik Chowdhury: fire and emergency services, more

Koushik Chowdhury gets school education; fire and emergency services

Last update 10.06.26 2:22 PM

Minister-of-state Purnima Chakraborty: information and cultural affairs, more

Purnima Chakraborty gets information and cultural affairs; tourism

Last update 10.06.26 2:21 PM

Minister-of-state Umesh Rai: Parliamentary affairs, more

Umesh Rai gets Parliamentary affairs; urban development and municipal affairs

Last update 10.06.26 2:20 PM

Minister-of-state Moumita Biwas Misra: industry, commerce and enterprises; more

Moumita Biwas Misra gets industry, commerce and enterprises; science and technology and biotechnology

Last update 10.06.26 2:19 PM

Minister-of-state Santanu Pramanik: Food and supplies; more

Santanu Pramanik gets food and supplies; panchayat and rural development

Last update 10.06.26 2:18 PM

Minister-of-state Bishal Lama: Home and hill affairs, more

Minister-of-state Bishal Lama gets Home and hill affairs; minority affairs and madrasa education

Last update 10.06.26 2:17 PM

Minister-of-state Nadiar Chand Bauri: Public works department, more

Nadiar Chand Bauri gets public works department; backward classes welfare

Last update 10.06.26 2:16 PM

Minister-of-state Ashok Dinda: Agriculture marketing; more

Ashok Dinda gets agriculture marketing; Micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles

Last update 10.06.26 2:14 PM

Minister-of-state Anandamay Barman: Finance, transport

Anandamay Barman gets finance; transport

Last update 10.06.26 2:13 PM

Minister-of-state Joyel Murmu: tribal development; irrigation, others

Minister-of-state Joyel Murmu gets tribal development; irrigation and waterways

Hare Krishna Bera gets higher education and technical education, training and skill development  

Last update 10.06.26 2:11 PM

Minister-of-state (Independent charge) Rajesh Mahata: Animal resources development, others

Minister-of-state (Independent charge) Rajesh Mahata gets animal resources development; fisheries  

Last update 10.06.26 2:11 PM

Minister-of-state (Independent charge) Dr Indranil Khan: Youth services and sports, others

Minister-of-state (Independent charge) Dr Indranil Khan gets Youth services and sports; consumer affairs  

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