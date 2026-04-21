MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Bullet on the ballot — Sitalkuchi victims’ families relive horror every election

Homes of the victims don’t have their photos, a conscious choice taken to minimise their suffering

Debayan Dutta Published 21.04.26, 02:24 PM

In the quiet hamlets of Sitalkuchi, in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, the air usually carries the scent of damp earth and ripening paddy. But as the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal draw near, a different atmosphere has settled over the village of Jorepatki. It is the sterile, sharp scent of starch from camouflage uniforms. And that brings back the ghost of Jorepatki's past.

On April 10, 2021, four young men were killed in firing by CISF personnel at a polling booth during the fourth phase of the 2021 Assembly elections. The houses of the four victims don’t have a single photo of them, a conscious choice taken by their families to try and minimise theirsuffering. As Bengal prepares to vote again, the bereaved families still await justice.

The Telegraph Online met Afsar Ali Mia, his eyes reflecting a weariness that transcends the upcoming political cycle. His son, Samiul Haque, was just 20, a B.A. graduate with a promising future in IT, when he was shot dead. When asked if the presence of central forces ahead of the elections scares him, he said, "Now there is no fear. I have already lost what I could lose. No one can return my son." Afsar is not alone...

RELATED TOPICS

Sitalkuchi Firing CISF CISF Firing
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Every Gorkha will have smile on face': Amit Shah vows BJP will solve hill issue in six months

The BJP, which has won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in every election since 2009, has consistently promised a permanent political solution to the hill issue without committing itself to a separate state
Supreme Court of India.
Quote left Quote right

Because of birth, not allowed to touch deity. Will the Constitution not come to rescue?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT