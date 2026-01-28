MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Wednesday, 28 January 2026

Remembering Ajit ‘Dada’ Pawar — from Baramati strongman to Maharashtra’s "forever deputy chief minister"

The Maharashtra deputy CM died after his aircraft crashed while trying to land at Baramati airport

The Telegraph Online Published 28.01.26, 09:20 PM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died along with four others on board after the aircraft they were travelling in crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28, 2026.

The aircraft was cleared for landing at Baramati after multiple attempts, but moments after receiving clearance, it failed to respond to air traffic control and burst into flames near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

A towering figure in Maharashtra politics, Pawar remained influential for over four decades. Known fondly as “Ajit Dada” among supporters, he was the state’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister — earning him the tag “Forever Deputy CM.” We look back at his political journey.

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

RELATED TOPICS

Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Plane Crash
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cleared to land on runway, then no reply: Last moments of aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar

Baramati operates as an uncontrolled airfield, where traffic information is coordinated by instructors and pilots from local flying training organisations rather than a full-fledged ATC tower
Narendra Modi and European Council President Antonio Costa speak during a joint press statement at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi
Quote left Quote right

The final concern is about India’s largest export to the EU - refined fuels

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT