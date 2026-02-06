'Leave Iran now': US issues warning for its citizens ahead of high-stakes negotiation talks in Oman

The virtual US Embassy in Iran on Friday warned its citizens to 'leave Iran immediately' and prepare departure plans that don’t rely on US government assistance.

The advisory said, "Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help. Flight cancellations and disruptions are possible with little warning. Check directly with your airlines for updates. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items".

The embassy also advised citizens to avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and remain alert to their surroundings.

It asked US-Iranian dual nationals to exit Iran on Iranian passports, as the Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality.

The statement further said, "US nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran. Showing a US passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone. US citizens who do not have a valid US passport in their possession should apply for one at the nearest US embassy or consulate after departing Iran."

The notice comes ahead of US and Iran’s scheduled talks in Oman on Friday over Tehran's nuclear programme.

While both sides have signalled readiness to revive diplomacy over Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West, Washington wants the talks to cover Iran's nuclear programme, its ballistic missiles, support for armed groups around the region and "treatment of their own people", US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Iran has said it wants Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss only nuclear issues in Muscat.

"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights. Commitments need to be honored," Araqchi said on X on Friday ahead of the talks.

"Commitments need to be honored. Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric — they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement."

In June, the United States struck Iranian nuclear targets, joining in the final stages of a 12-day Israeli bombing campaign. Tehran has since said its uranium enrichment work has stopped.

Tehran's leadership remains deeply concerned that US President Donald Trump may still carry out his threats to strike Iran amid a buildup by the US Navy near Iran.

The US naval buildup, which Trump has called a massive “armada”, has followed a bloody government crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran last month, heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday told reporters that Trump was looking to determine whether a deal can be struck but also issued a warning.

"While these negotiations are taking place, I would remind the Iranian regime that the president has many options at his disposal, aside from diplomacy as the commander-in-chief of the most powerful military in the history of the world," she added.

Trump has warned that "bad things" would probably happen if a deal could not be reached, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic in a standoff that has led to mutual threats of airstrikes.

Iran has warned it would respond harshly to any military strike and has cautioned neighbouring countries hosting US bases that they could be in the firing line if they were involved in an attack.

"It's very difficult to see them conceding enough in talks tomorrow for the US credibly to be able to claim that it's made a breakthrough. And this, is where I think military conflict is more likely than not," Edmund Fitton-Brown, senior fellow at Washington-based think-tank FDD, said.