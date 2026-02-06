Rajpal Yadav surrenders before Tihar Jail authorities after Delhi HC denies deadline extension in cheque-bounce case

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered before Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi on Thursday after the Delhi High Court declined to extend the deadline in a cheque-bounce case for which he was convicted.

“He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure,” a jail source told PTI.

The high court on Wednesday refused to extend the deadline set for Yadav to surrender to the jail authorities.

Yadav’s lawyer had told the court that the actor had arranged a sum of Rs 50 lakh and requested one more week to make the payment. This came after the February 2 court order for Yadav to surrender by 4pm on Wednesday.

However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Yadav’s plea seeking an extension, saying that there was no ground to grant him the relief.

“This court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance,” the court said.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd against Rajpal and his wife, alleging that several cheques issued by them were bounced and that the dues were not repaid. In 2018, a Delhi magistrate’s court convicted the couple in the cheque-bounce cases and sentenced the actor to six months in prison. The Yadavs moved the Delhi High Court after the verdict was picked up by a sessions court in 2019.

In June 2024, the high court had temporarily suspended the case, urging the actor to explore a settlement with the company through genuine steps.

However, on February 2, the court ordered Yadav to surrender after noting that he had repeatedly violated the court with his inability to repay the amount.

