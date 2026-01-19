SIR sparks fears among sex workers in Kolkata’s Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district

Difficulties faced by sex workers at Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district, during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have given rise to fears and uncertainty about citizenship. It is not at all easy for sex workers to produce documents that link them to their family or partner. Although the Election Commission has held special camps, putting a rest to such fears is not easy.

In most instances, sex workers are disowned by their families, and their ties are cut off for good. Of the few who return to request a document of recognition from their families, most are dismissed.

The lack of empathy and understanding that characterises the lives of sex workers, leaves them fearful of harassment

For now, the sex workers stand together with welfare workers hoping that the promises made by bureaucrats will allow them and their children to rest easy in the city once the electoral rolls have been sorted and classified.

In this video report, we hear from three sex workers about their fears when it comes to the vulnerabilities of their vote and their fears for their children.

Video Editor: Joy Das