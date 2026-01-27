Inside Iran’s uprising: Protests, poverty and the fight against the regime

What began as strikes over livelihoods in Iran has grown into mass protests, questioning the very foundation of the Islamic Republic. An economy in freefall, a collapsing currency, internet shutdowns, and relentless police crackdowns have turned daily life into a struggle for survival for millions of Iranians.

Indian filmmaker Sreemoyee Singh has witnessed this transformation up close. She lived in Iran for years, learned Farsi, documented everyday life, and studied Iranian cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During a brief window of hope under the Obama administration, Iranians believed sanctions might lift and the future could open up. That hope quickly vanished. The value of money crashed, savings became meaningless overnight, and frustration spilled onto the streets," she said.

From the 2009 Green Movement to economic protests, anti-hijab demonstrations, and the latest nationwide unrest, Iran’s history is marked by repeated cycles of resistance. Despite official claims, these protests have not been driven by foreign powers. They are born from within — from workers, women, artists, and ordinary citizens demanding dignity, freedom, and a chance at a decent life.

For many Iranians today, the question is no longer whether change will come — but when it does, what devastating cost will they be forced to pay...

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Joy Das