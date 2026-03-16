Former racing driver Karun Chandhok still sees Formula One’s future at full throttle

There is a moment in every racing driver’s life when instinct yields to perspective.

For Karun Chandhok, that shift came with a clearer view of how radically the sport he loves has transformed.

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Speaking ahead of the Red Bull Moto Jam 2026, Chandhok sounds less like a retired driver and more like a careful engineer of the sport’s future, equal parts nostalgic purist and pragmatic modernist.

These days, the former Formula One driver-turned-broadcaster watches Formula One less with a racer’s grit and more with an analyst’s long view.



Video Editor: Joy Das