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regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 June 2026

Comedian Sunil Grover seen napping on Ganga river bank in viral video clip

The actor-comedian was last seen in Season 2 of Kapil Sharma-hosted Netflix comedy series ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.06.26, 11:34 AM
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover Instagram/ @whosunilgrover

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover was seen sleeping along the banks of the Ganga river, shows a video he shared on social media on Friday.

In the video shared on Instagram, Grover is seen resting on the ground alongside several others near the Ganga River.

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However, the exact location of the clip, whether Haridwar or Rishikesh, has not been confirmed.

“Taare Zameen Par,” reads the caption of the post.

Grover rose to fame for his portrayals of Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati in the popular show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

His film credits include Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Akshay Kumar’s Gabbar Is Back, Salman Khan’s Bharat, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, and Aamir Khan’s Ghajini.

He was last seen in the second season of Kapil Sharma-hosted Netflix comedy series The Great Indian Kapil Show.

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