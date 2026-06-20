Driver dead, more than 80 injured as two trains collide north of London

A train driver died and at least 89 people sustained injuries after two trains collided in Bedford area north of London on Friday afternoon, as per reports.

At least 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured and a further 56 have minor injuries, the East of England Ambulance service said, BBC reported.

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Police have declared it a major incident.

East Midlands Railway said the 4.40 pm train from Corby to St Pancras was involved in the collision with the 3.50 pm train from Nottingham to the same station.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

"We know that a number of people have been injured and one person has very sadly died," British Transport Police (BTP) said in a statement.

The collision happened outside Bedford at around 5.15 pm local time while both the trains were travelling towards London St Pancras station, according to rail tracking websites.

East Midlands Railway services to and from London St Pancreas were suspended for the rest of Friday evening and disruption is expected into Saturday, BBC reported.

"When I got up, I saw all of the chairs everywhere. It felt like I'd been in a bomb explosion,” passenger Dr Peter Knapp told the BBC.

"There was a lot of blood. A lot of people had facial injuries," another passenger, Shola Mene, said.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed dozens of people, some with bandages and many appearing unhurt, among emergency vehicles parked on a road running parallel to the tracks.

EMR has advised travellers to use alternative routes for services to and from London St Pancreas until the end of the day on Saturday 20 June.