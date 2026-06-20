PM Modi’s ‘blind devotion’ to Israel hurts India's interests, protects ‘Modani empire’, says Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pursuing a policy of "blind devotion" to Israel, alleging that it is harming India's strategic interests at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh made the remarks while reacting to recent developments involving Israel, Lebanon and Iran, and criticised the Centre for remaining silent on comments made by a senior Israeli minister.

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"Israel's National Security Minister -- no less -- has just called for all Lebanon to burn. His remarks have drawn wide condemnation. But as usual the Modi Govt has kept totally quiet," Ramesh said on X.

"The PM's blind devotion to Israel is hurting our country's interests, even though the interests of the Modani empire may get protected," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh's comments came a day after far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Friday that "all of Lebanon must burn" after Israel's military announced the deaths of four soldiers.

The US-Iran MOU that has been cautiously welcomed the world over faces many threats, the most important of which is posed by Israel. Israel’s National Security Minister—no less— has just called for all Lebanon to burn. His remarks have drawn wide condemnation. But as usual the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group on Friday agreed to halt heavy fighting in southern Lebanon that had threatened to derail an interim agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending their war, officials said.

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah immediately confirmed the truce.

According to media reports, the interim agreement to end the Iran war has already led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had effectively closed, disrupting significant global supplies of oil and natural gas. The deal is also expected to revive negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, the central issue that led Israel and the United States to launch military action on February 28.