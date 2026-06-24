CJP diaper donation drive targets Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak crisis

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday launched a diaper donation drive to protest against the alleged paper leaks and reiterated its demand for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

The protest entered its fourth day.

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The CJP said it launched the diaper donation drive for Pradhan because “he clearly needs it to stop paper leak”.

The drive, scheduled to begin at 6pm, was delayed after a protester alleged that some miscreants had attacked his father during the peaceful demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged Delhi police to arrest those allegedly involved in the incident.

Dipke also strongly criticised Pradhan for allegedly dubbing the CJP a “B-team” of a terror group. He further claimed that several NEET aspirants committed suicide because of issues related to the examination process.

“The irony is that he (Pradhan) is the one with the blood of more than 17 students on his hands,” Dipke said.

Another protest was organised by the farmer group Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) near the CJP protest site. The group opposed the proposed Free Trade Agreement with the US and called on farmers across the country to prepare for a nationwide protest if such a pact is signed.

The police have put up barricades to divide the protest site between the CJP and the farmer protest.

Dipke, welcoming farmers to share the protest site, in X posted, “Barricades may

separate us physically, but not our cause. Farmers and students stand united in our quest for justice.”