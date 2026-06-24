Bengal: Army builds footbridge over Balason after heavy rain damage, restores Siliguri- Mirik link

Days after incessant rain damaged a temporary bridge over the Balason river in Bengal's Darjeeling district, the Indian Army has constructed a 34-metre footbridge at the site, restoring connectivity between Siliguri and Mirik, a defence statement said on Wednesday.

The footbridge was erected following a requisition from the district administration to restore a vital transport link connecting Siliguri with Mirik and providing access to border crossing points, including Pashupati Phatak, it said.

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Indian Army established an initial 34 metre foot bridge across the Balason river at Dudhia, June 23, 2026.(All images from X/@trishakticorps)

Heavy rain damaged the hume pipe temporary bridge over the swollen Balason river on June 19. The structure was constructed as an alternative arrangement following the collapse of the Dudhia iron bridge in October 2025.

The disruption had affected the movement of locals, commuters and travellers, forcing them to take longer alternative routes.

The newly established footbridge will enable safe pedestrian movement, while the Army is also working on a wider Bailey bridge that will allow vehicular movement, the statement said.

Indian Army established an initial 34 metre foot bridge across the Balason river at Dudhia, June 23, 2026.

The proposed Bailey bridge is expected to help restore tourist movement in the region, a key source of livelihood for many locals.

Special measures have also been taken to secure the structure and ensure its stability and safe use, it said.

"The Indian Army remains committed to supporting civil administration and local communities whenever required. Restoration of this vital link will ease daily movement, support tourism and provide relief to the people of the region until a permanent solution is established," an Army official said.'

Indian Army established an initial 34 metre foot bridge across the Balason river at Dudhia, June 23, 2026.

The Army's intervention is expected to provide immediate relief until a permanent bridge is constructed and normal vehicular movement is restored.

The initiative reflected close coordination among the military, civil administration and local communities in addressing the disruption caused by the rain, he said.

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