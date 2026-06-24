Alka Yagnik opens up on ‘difficult health condition’ as her Padma appearance sparks concern among fans

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik has opened up about her health after her appearance at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony in New Delhi sparked concern among fans on social media.

Alka received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, at the ceremony on June 23. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honour on the singer in recognition of her contribution to Indian music.

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Videos from the event showed Alka appearing frail and being assisted by a volunteer as she walked up to receive the award. The clips quickly circulated online, prompting fans to express concern about her well-being.

Responding to the concerns, Alka shared a post on Instagram Wednesday, revealing that she has largely stayed away from public life over the past two years as she continues to recover from health issues.

“For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way,” Alka wrote while sharing a photograph from the ceremony with the President.

“Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges,” the veteran singer added.

The singer also spoke about her recovery, writing, “This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”

Alka concluded the post by saying that she did not just accept an award but also “felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey”.

In 2024, the singer revealed that she had been diagnosed with “a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss” caused by a “sudden viral attack”.

Her most recent playback work was in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), for which she sang the track Naram Kaalja, composed by A.R. Rahman.