Derek O'Brien alleges BJP trying to ‘impose vegetarianism’ in Bengal over midday meal egg row

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday accused the BJP of attempting to "impose vegetarianism" in Bengal and deprive schoolchildren of nutrition amid reports that eggs could be removed from midday meals under a proposed arrangement involving Iskcon.

The controversy erupted after Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta, while presenting the BJP government's maiden budget on Monday, announced that Iskcon was expected to assist in the preparation and distribution of food under the midday meal scheme.

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According to reports, Iskcon's proposed menu would replace eggs with plant-based sources of protein, triggering criticism from the opposition TMC.

Targeting the BJP government, O'Brien said the move was part of a broader attempt to alter Bengal's food culture.

"After the fish-eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal," O'Brien said in a post on X.

After the fish🐠eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But DEPRIVE CHILDREN of nutrition by taking🥚🥚eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) June 24, 2026

The TMC joint secretary also alleged that while eggs were being used as a political issue, children were being denied an important source of nutrition in school meals.

"Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this," the TMC leader said.

The remarks come amid a political debate over the role of eggs in school nutrition programmes and concerns over possible changes to the existing midday meal menu in the state.