Three to four persons feared injured after portion of metro rail pillar collapses in Mumbai's Mulund

;A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler,' a fire brigade official said

Our Web Desk Published 14.02.26, 01:28 PM

Videograb

Three to four persons are feared injured after a portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, collapsed on Saturday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

The incident occurred around 12:20 pm on the arterial LBS Road, in front of the Johnson & Johnson factory, the official said.

"A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler. Three to four persons are feared injured. Fire brigade and police personnel as well as staffers of the firm constructing the metro rail route (Line 4) are at the spot to monitor post-incident operations," he said.

Authorities are yet to release further details about the condition of the injured or the cause of the collapse.

