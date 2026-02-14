MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha non-committal on India handshake ahead of T20 World Cup clash

The much-anticipated Sunday encounter now carries added off-field intrigue, even as both teams prepare to focus on the contest itself

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 14.02.26, 02:40 PM
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. AP/PTI

Salman Ali Agha remained non-committal on whether Pakistan would shake hands with India ahead of their high-voltage T20 World Cup clash on Sunday, stating that a decision would be taken closer to the match while emphasising the importance of upholding the sport’s spirit.

The issue resurfaced after Suryakumar Yadav had announced in Dubai during last September’s Asia Cup that India would not shake hands with Pakistan as a mark of respect for Indian citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year. The move was also described as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

It is understood that a similar protocol is likely to be followed on Sunday, with neither captain expected to shake hands at the toss or after the match.

Asked directly whether the customary handshake would take place, Agha said, "We will see about it tomorrow."

With tensions surrounding the fixture following Pakistan’s initial boycott, the Pakistan skipper avoided further comment on the matter and instead stressed the need to preserve cricket’s long-standing ethos.

"I expect game should play in the spirit it has always been played since it's inception," Agha said.

The much-anticipated encounter now carries added off-field intrigue, even as both teams prepare to focus on the contest itself.

