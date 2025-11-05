Spending crores for a drizzle — can cloud seeding really wash away Delhi's pollution?

Can cloud-seeding really wash away Delhi’s pollution? Experts say no. The technology’s success rate remains highly uncertain, and even when it works, the scale of rainfall is too small to make a measurable difference. Basically, it's like spending crores for a drizzle.



But the Delhi government is trying anyway, desperate to scrub the skies clean. The city government has just sent planes into the air in the hope of coaxing raindrops down upon the heads of the city’s millions.

What is wrong with cloud seeding? The answer, scientists say, is just about everything. We get to the bottom of it...



Story: Paran Balakrishnan

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh