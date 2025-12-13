MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bottles fly, lathis charge, ‘worthless spectacle’ — Chaos mars Messi’s Salt Lake appearance

Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit turned from a dream into chaos as fans paid thousands, saw only seconds of him.

The Telegraph Online Published 13.12.25, 04:41 PM

What was meant to be a magical moment turned into a chaotic situation as Lionel Messi touched down on the turf of the Yuba Bharati Krirangan aka Salt Lake stadium in the Kolkata suburb of Bidhannagar. Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez, the trio was greeted with joy, and a good dose of chaos.

Ministers clicked selfies while Messi vanished into a human ring. In the stands, disappointment brewed among spectators. “No police management,” some said. Others counted losses, not memories—tickets worth thousands for seconds of sight, if any at all.

Police, cameramen and pitch invaders flocked to get the best sight of Messi. The only plea from the organisers: “Please give him space, please vacate the field.” Chants of “Messi, Messi” soon became boos. After his departure, anger spilled over—bottles flew, tempers snapped. Police charged batons. What lingered wasn’t Messi’s magic, but the sting of wasted dreams.

