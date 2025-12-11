MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Thursday, 11 December 2025

Being a "Bangladeshi intruder" in India in the time of SIR in Bengal

They came over to this side of the border in search of better life. Some of them found it too, but...

The Telegraph Online Published 11.12.25, 05:24 AM

On a midweek evening, waiting under a banyan tree in West Bengal’s Swarupnagar, about a kilometer and half from the Hakimpur check post on the India-Bangladesh border, is Nadim Ahmed. He is a Bangladeshi. He crossed over to India over three years back, without necessary documents.

Nadim, in the early 20s, is part of a smaller group waiting for a signal from the BSF to make a move towards the international border in the wake of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in Bengal and several other states across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The logic that the SIR is only to cleanse the voter lists and not to weed out non-citizens from the country does not work for Nadim, or others like him. They came over to this side of the border in search of a better life. Probably some of them found it too, till it lasted.

The Telegraph Online visited the Hakimpur checkpost where hundreds of ‘illegal aliens’ have been assembling to return to conflict-torn Bangladesh...

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

RELATED TOPICS

Bangladeshi Sir West Bengal Bangladesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi clash in Lok Sabha over voter fraud, Opposition walks out

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the walkout showed the Opposition had no patience to discuss any issue and only wanted to waste Parliament’s time, even as Shah and the leader of Opposition challenged each other over allegations of voter fraud and the conduct of elections
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The Prime Minister does not hack EVMs, he has hacked the people’s hearts

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT