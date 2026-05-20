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video-article-logo Wednesday, 20 May 2026

On Pataudi night, Ian Botham revisits Tiger memories, Saif pays tribute to 'Abba'

Kolkata learnt why Botham is an all-rounder in every sense. Not just for his cricketing prowess but for a repertoire built out of passion and more

The Telegraph Online Published 20.05.26, 03:54 PM

Speaking at the Tiger Pat­audi Memorial Lecture, a joint initiative by The Bengal Club and The Telegraph, presented by the Bhawanipur Global Campus and powered by Eden, actor Saif Ali Khan fondly recalled his father, a former India captain.

Saif remembers Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi not just as his “Abba”, but also as his “hero” who overcame “one of the biggest disasters in sporting history” to stage “one of the greatest comebacks”.

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There could hardly have been a better speaker than cricket legend Lord Ian Botham to celebrate arguably one of India’s greatest “all-rounders”, Mansoor Ali Khan “Tiger” Pataudi — dashing batsman, gun fielder, a captain who changed the way India played cricket, and a nawab who could charm the leading lady of Bollywood just like that.

“I thought he was very relaxed. But when you’ve spent time with him, you realise he had a game plan.... He was magnificent,” Botham said at the 12th edition of the event.

Scan the QR code below to step into The Telegraph archives and revisit three rare articles by Lord Ian Botham, originally published in 1982.

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Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026 Ian Botham Saif Ali Khan
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‘Remain alert’: India must prepare for fallout from West Asia crisis, says civil aviation minister

The government has reduced aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices along with landing and parking charges at airports to stabilise fares and support the aviation sector, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi(inset)
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Our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy. This isn't leadership, it's a gimmick

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