On Pataudi night, Ian Botham revisits Tiger memories, Saif pays tribute to 'Abba'

Speaking at the Tiger Pat­audi Memorial Lecture, a joint initiative by The Bengal Club and The Telegraph, presented by the Bhawanipur Global Campus and powered by Eden, actor Saif Ali Khan fondly recalled his father, a former India captain.

Saif remembers Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi not just as his “Abba”, but also as his “hero” who overcame “one of the biggest disasters in sporting history” to stage “one of the greatest comebacks”.

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There could hardly have been a better speaker than cricket legend Lord Ian Botham to celebrate arguably one of India’s greatest “all-rounders”, Mansoor Ali Khan “Tiger” Pataudi — dashing batsman, gun fielder, a captain who changed the way India played cricket, and a nawab who could charm the leading lady of Bollywood just like that.

“I thought he was very relaxed. But when you’ve spent time with him, you realise he had a game plan.... He was magnificent,” Botham said at the 12th edition of the event.

Scan the QR code below to step into The Telegraph archives and revisit three rare articles by Lord Ian Botham, originally published in 1982.