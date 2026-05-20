'Chocolate diplomacy': PM Modi turns ‘Melodi’ meme into statecraft, gifts Melody toffee to Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome has sparked a social media frenzy after Modi gifted Meloni a pack of “Melody” toffees.

“Thank you for the gift,” wrote Meloni in a post on X.

The term “Melodi,” a blend of “Meloni” and “Modi,” first emerged on social media as users joked about the chemistry between the two leaders during international summits and public appearances.

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Meme creators flooded timelines with edited videos, Bollywood-style romance posters and humorous captions portraying the leaders as protagonists in a viral political rom-com.

“Looks like Modi ji watches all the memes,” one user wrote, while another joked that “the internet’s ‘Melodi’ joke just became official diplomacy.”

“If I were Modiji, I would claim I invented the melody chocolate just for her,” said one X user.

Social media users soon took note of the immediate rise in the sweet treat’s popularity in India, produced by legacy food corporation, the homegrown Parle. “They are having so much fun riding this Melody trend. Parle must be so happy with this clip!,” said an X user.

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“Melodi is now a geopolitical brand,” said another X user.

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Some were keen to analyse the backstage ‘engagement farmer’ that led to this diplomatic display. “Someone on his team would have pitched this idea. Modi probably would have laughed for five seconds straight and instantly said, "Done." Then some staffer would have been assigned to buy a Melody packet.

“For the last few days across UAE, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway, he was probably carrying this in his head, internally giggling at the meme potential and the storm it'll cause on internet. Maybe that's why when the Norway journalist shouted about press freedom, he didn't hear her. The man was busy preparing his punchline in his head,” wrote another user.

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“Peak internet bait. Credit to both leaders; that's how you instantly connect with the youth,” wrote another user.

The meme mill quickly got to work creating fresh content. An X user said the newest ‘Melodi’ moment is enough for content creators to make memes that will last for the rest of the decade.

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But critics questioned the optics of the moment amid concerns over domestic economic issues, including rising fuel prices.

One viral post asked whether taxpayers’ money was being spent “to give toffee to Meloni and make hashtags in Rome.”

Others accused the Prime Minister of prioritising image-building and social media theatrics over governance.

India and Italy are currently deepening ties under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, with cooperation spanning trade, defence, clean energy, science and cultural exchanges. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached nearly $17 billion in 2025, reflecting growing economic engagement.

For supporters, the Melody toffee was harmless humour wrapped in soft power. For critics, it was political branding disguised as diplomacy.

Either way, the “Melodi” meme has now moved beyond the internet — and into the theatre of international relations.