'This isn’t leadership, it’s a gimmick': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over 'Melody' toffee packet for Meloni

An economic storm is raging but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handing out candy in Italy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni posted a video of Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees.

"This isn't leadership, it's a gimmick," Gandhi, who is on a visit to his constituency Raebareli, said on X.

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At a time farmers, labourers, traders and others in the country are all in tears, the prime minister is laughing and making reels while BJP folks are clapping along, the former Congress president said in his post in Hindi.

"An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy!" he said.

Giorgia Meloni featured Modi as well in a video on the X.

"Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift -- a very very good toffee," Meloni said in the video as Modi shows a packet of toffees, saying "Melody".

"Thank you for the gift," Meloni said in her post.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X, saying, "Modi ji wants the public to enjoy the 'melody' of speeches while surviving the 'misery' of his government's loot."

"Modi ji wants the public to enjoy the 'melody' of speeches while surviving the 'misery' of his government's loot," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in a post on X.

In the last 11 years under the Modi Government, Kharge said, the average debt per Indian has increased "11-fold", even as the wealth of 229 tycoons, along with 26 newly added billionaires, has reportedly crossed Rs 97.50 lakh crore.

He said the price of domestic LPG has skyrocketed by 121 per cent, exploding from Rs 414 in 2014 to Rs 915.5 in 2026.

Commercial cylinder prices have been ruthlessly hiked by nearly 154 per cent, from Rs 1,241 to Rs 3,152, he said.

"CNG, milk, bread, medicines -- every price is skyrocketing! Over 12 years, more than Rs 43 lakh crore has been extracted from citizens through brutal petrol taxes and central excise duties.

"(With the) Recent fuel hikes, the government oil companies generated around Rs 12,400 crore within hours, while households are left suffocating under relentless price pressure," he said in his post.

Alleging rampant unemployment and paper leaks under the BJP regime, the Congress chief said youth unemployment (age 15 to 29) has surged to 15.2 per cent in March 2026, a nine-month peak reflecting deepening economic distress.

He claimed, "90 examination paper leaks in 10 years under BJP rule have shattered recruitment credibility and devastated the future of nearly 9 crore youth."

Referring to "dampening investment and sinking Rupee", he said the Rupee has hit an all-time low of 96.90 and is "practically on deathbed".

"India's foreign exchange reserves have fallen by around USD 38 billion in two months since the West Asia conflict began, weakening external buffers.

"Total FPI outflows from equity markets have reached Rs 2.2 lakh crore in 2026, till now, already higher than the Rs 1.66 lakh crore recorded in the entire 2025," he said.

By imposing economic hardship, he claimed the BJP government has left around 80 crore citizens dependent on a 5 kg ration support system.

"Every aspect of the economy is suffering, but Modi ji continues his PR, lecturing citizens to shoulder the burden of this grave economic storm," Kharge said in his post on X, using a poster with the heading "Looting is MELODY for BJP, but MISERY for citizens!".