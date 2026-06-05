CJP ire at 'JEE data leak' as IIT Roorkee faces student data security scrutiny

The Cockroach Janta Party on Thursday raised concerns about the alleged JEE Advanced 2026 data leak and iterated its demand for the immediate resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka hailed X user Rylen Anil, a 16-year-old “cybersecurity researcher”, for drawing attention to the alleged breach of data of lakhs of JEE Advanced candidates. The CJP said the incident had yet again put the spotlight on student data security and the government’s failure to handle exams.

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On Wednesday night, Anil claimed that JEE Advanced 2026 had a public cloud storage misconfiguration that had exposed in the public domain the names, dates of birth and mobile numbers of minors. IIT Roorkee acknowledged Anil’s effort, but said the data had been stored in a read-only format that was not vulnerable to unauthorised changes.

Ranka expressed disappointment at the IIT’s response and said the argument did not reduce the seriousness of the matter.

“What kinds of people are running this country’s education system? One basic IIT portal cannot be operated securely. Do they have any competence?” he said, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately sack Pradhan. Ranka alleged Pradhan had “failed to ensure accountability in the education sector”.

Ranka demanded the government make public details of all such data breaches, especially those that could impact national security.

Appealing for peaceful protests on June 6, the day CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke lands in Delhi, Ranka said: “We urge people to shun violence.”